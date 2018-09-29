The Presidency has described as major boost to his success at next year’s general election, President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as the sole aspirant for All Progressives Congress (APC) direct presidential primaries which held, on Friday.

It also said it was a demonstration that ‘you don’t have to be a party owner or go through a difficult inner party consensus to emerge as candidate’.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, “In a more direct way, the huge turnout of millions of registered party members at all voting centres proves that the President has an incomparable ability to reach out to people and mobilise votes.

“It is significant that President Buhari has won a major victory, fair and square through direct nationwide primary, a system that seeks to break the mould.

“The President has shown that you don’t have to be a party owner or go through a difficult inner party consensus to emerge as candidate.

“Beyond this being a victory for the party and the President, it is a message to everyone that development and good governance are more important to our people than divide and rule politics.

“The message in the air from this unique achievement by the APC is that all true democratic parties in the country need to start raising their act by copying the leadership of the President.

“We thank everyone for their role in bringing about this victory.”