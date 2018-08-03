With high-profile members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leaving the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), an aide to president Muhammadu Buhari has said the pdefection means more good than harm as the 2019 general elections approach.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani, noted that the exit of the senate president, Bukola Saraki, and others was a triumph to the APC.

Sammani at the inauguration of the State Executive Council of the National Youth Support Movement for Buhari/Osibanjo 2019 in Calabar said the defectors were desperate people with blind ambitions.

“The defectors are those with blind ambition and are desperate to cling power even when they don’t have the requisite capacity to match President Buhari,” Sammani said, adding that “neither can they rule the country and turnaround its ailing economy which was brought to its knees by past administrators.”

“These set of politicians had in the past carried bags of money to voters so that they can be voted into power; unfortunately Nigerian voters knew that they were not the right caliber of politicians who could manage the economy of the nation.

He stated that “their exit will be a triumph and success for the APC”, urging supporters not to be discouraged by the ongoing defection which are no threat at all.

“Like water, it will always find its level, these people are not in the same level with Mr. President, and they lost election to Mr. President who is well trusted by many Nigerians. It is a disgrace to the nation,” Sammani said.