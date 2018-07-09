The Presidency on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Ekiti state tomorrow for the grand finale rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity confirmed this in text message to newsmen.

“Yes, the President will be in Ekiti for the grand finale rally tomorrow,” he said.

President Buhari, during the visit, will drum up support for the candidate of the party, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

It is also expected that he will meet with leaders of the party before the rally and admonish them on the need to forge a common front.