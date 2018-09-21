The Presidency has condemned and described as crude and extremely derogatory speeches hitting the news credited to Sen. Bukola Saraki against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is one of the PDP presidential aspirants.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity made the condemnation in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He, therefore, enjoined all groups and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidature in 2019 presidential election to always ignore the offensive speeches by the PDP aspirant.

He urged them to always put their points in more decent language and display maturity instead of joining issue with him.

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to react the crude speeches hitting the news from Senator Bukola Saraki who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party with the sole ambition of running as the president of Nigeria.

“In response to the condemnable and extremely derogatory speeches by the PDP aspirant, we urge all Buhari supporters to display restraint in language and conduct and to always put across their points of view in a decent language.

“Throughout his political career, Sen. Saraki has shown that he is a very dangerous person who can go any length to promote his personal interests.

“The language of his campaign is such that cannot be used against a domestic help. Is he just knowing that the President lacked vision?

“This is someone that the Senator had worked with very closely for more than three years. Amazingly, he never said all that he is now saying against him.

“Rather, his word for and on the President were always respectful and reassuring. That’s the man he called “My Father,” about him “there is no cause for alarm…a President who is healthy, witty and himself.” What then changed, all of a sudden?

“Is he saying these blatantly false and crude things against the President because he is gunning for the same office? Could it be that he is targeting President Buhari because the party he has just joined does not have any real issues to highlight?

“Be that as it may, our appeal to our supporters is to ignore Saraki and any such politicians bent on lowering the quality of political discourse. Let them drown in their own waters.’’