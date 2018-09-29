The presidency has denied knowledge of the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said via a text message Saturday that if such letter indeed exists, it was not found anywhere in the Presidential Villa.

Insisting that the Presidency is not aware of such resignation, Shehu added that the president to whom such letter was reportedly addressed is not in the country.

“Her resignation letter, if any such letter is written, has not been received at the Villa.

“Understandably, the President, to whom such letter is to be directed is away attending the UN General Assembly.

“We therefore are unaware that she has left the cabinet,” he said.