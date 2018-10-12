



The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku Abubakar will not distract the president.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Shehu stated that both Atiku and Obasanjo will lose together.

Recall that Atiku, who is PDP presidential candidate, visited Obasanjo on Thursday, in the company of some cleric and party members.

He said the pompous statement from the former President advising Nigerians on a vote against President Buhari is the best recommendation that can come at this time.

“It also betrayed a lack of understanding of today’s politics which is about good governance., he said.

The presidential aide said President Buhari was proud of his record because his achievements are verifiable, while that of the PDP was manifested by the devastating social and economic impact of large scale corruption.

The statement stated that Nigerians trust President Buhari because they are convinced he was not in government for financial benefits.

“Just eleven years ago that the former President and Vice President in their ugly fight for power accused each other of corruption. Nigerians are yet to forget all that”. he added.