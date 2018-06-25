The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has advised religious leaders in Nigeria to continue to intercede for the country, saying it is a trying moment.

Secondus made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the inauguration of Christ Apostolic Church, Mediayese Region, and the induction of Pastor Chukwuemeka Osuigbo as the Pioneer Regional Superintendent.

Secondus said that at this trying time the church must rise, have absolute faith and confidence in the Lord Almighty, saying it is only God that can save Nigeria.

“For those of us that are Christians we don’t need to be on the fence. It is either you believe or you don’t believe at all.

“Nigeria is passing through a phase as a nation and at a critical time when our faith is being called to question.

“Our faith is being called to question, whether we are firmed in our believe in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, despite the killings and bloodletting across the nation ranging from Zamfara to Benue and other states; even when Churches were attacked at the height of provocation.

“It requires those who are dedicated, our fathers in the Lord should continue to seek the face of the Lord,” Secondus pleaded.

Secondus said he was in the church to celebrate with Pastor Osuigbo on his induction as regional superintendent.

He described Osuigbo, who was recently transferred from Rivers to Abuja, as a humble man of God.

The PDP National Chairman said he had been praying for the country and Rivers in particular, where he hailed from.

The former Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mr Tele Ikuru, who was also a guest at the occasion, also urged churches to continue to pray for the peace and development of Nigeria.

“Everybody depends on God, then, if God stands for us all, we are a success.

“So, we urged the church to continue to pray for the nation and above all the church needs to stand up for our defence also,” she said.