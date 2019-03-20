



The Providence Peoples Congress, PPC, Oyo State chapter has filed petitions at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, calling for the cancellation of results of the election.

The party also called for the cancellation of results in eight federal constituencies over missing of its logo in the ballot papers.

It would be recalled that the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Taiwo Otegbeye contested for governorship seat in the state under the platform of Action Alliance in 2015 and his party logo was omitted which made him seek redress in court but he was compensated with the post of Commissioner for Information by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Taiwo Oduola, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, said that the party decided to file the petition before the tribunal due to the exclusion of the party’s logo in the election held on Saturday February 23rd in the eight constituencies.

The affected constituencies according to him are; Akinyele/Lagelu, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West/Ibadan North West, Saki West/Saki East/ATISBO, Oluyole, Surulere/Ogo Oluwa, Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola and Ido/Ibarapa East.

It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had already declared and presented certificates of return to the winners of the elections in the aforementioned areas.

The winners of the elections based on the list of the winners made available by INEC were Hon. Akintola Oluokun George, Akinyele/Lagelu (APC), Hon. Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi, Ibadan North (APC), Hon. Stanley Olajide, Ibadan South West/North West (PDP), Hon. Olatubosun Olajide Boladale, Saki East/Saki West/Atisbo (APC), Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe Oluyole, (APC), Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun, Ogo Oluwa/Surulere (APC), Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa (APC) and Hon. Yemi Taiwo Ido/Ibarapa East (PDP).

But, the PPC said that it has dragged INEC, winners of the elections, their political parties and the returning officers in the constituencies to the tribunal due to the failure of INEC to include the party’s logo on the ballot papers.

Oduola said, “The Providence People’s Congress, Oyo State has filled its petition to the Electoral Tribunal on the Exclusion of the Party Logo on the Ballot papers of the election held on the 23rd of February, 2019 for the Federal House of Representatives election in eight federal constituencies in Oyo State.

“The filing of the petitions for the eight constituencies came on Thursday 14th of March, 2019.

“The constituencies affected are Akinyele/Lagelu Federal constituency; Ibadan North Federal constituency; Ibadan South West/Ibadan North West constituency; Saki west/Shaki East/ATISBO constituency; Oluyole Federal constituency; Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal constituency; Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal constituency and Ido/Ibarapa east Federal constituency.

“All the winners of the Reps election in the aforementioned constituencies and INEC are joined in the petition”.

Oduola while calling for cancelation the results of the elections, cited the omission of his party’s logo on the ballot paper used for the election as ground for the petition.

The party claimed that its logo was excluded from the ballot paper used for the election, saying the omission denied people of the constituencies from voting for the party’s candidates.