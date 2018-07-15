The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that his colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives do not have the power to suspend him.

Omo-Agege stated this on Sunday to journalists at Osubi Airport in Warri, Delta State where members of his constituency were on hand to receive him.

“The House of Representatives or the Senate or indeed any legislative arm do not have the power to suspend any sitting senator or member of the House of Representatives,” he said.

The Senator also vowed to resist pressure by the National Assembly to stop him from sitting as doing that would mean denying the Urhobo people of representation.

“None of them can stop me because by stopping me, you are stopping the Urhobo nation. It will not happen under my watch.”

According to Channels, Omo-Agege’s remarks come five days after the Federal House of Representatives recommended his suspension for 180 legislative days and prosecution for an alleged culpability in the invasion of the Senate chamber.

This follows three months after unidentified persons believed to be thugs invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings, thereby snatching the mace.

But this did not go down well with the lawmaker who criticised NASS leadership for intimidating him for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid.

Omo-Agege believes that his ordeal is as a result of corruption fighting back while dealing with its menace.

He added, “All of these is meant to intimidate me because of my support for Mr. President’s reelection. I believe that anytime you fight corruption, corruption will always fight back.

“And they want to use me as a scapegoat to fight, humiliate Mr. President but they chose the wrong target because if they know who I am, they will back off because I will fight them.”