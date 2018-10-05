



Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is agog as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its National convention to choose its Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP had slated its 2018 National convention in Port Harcourt for the 6th and 7th Oct., 2018 to choose its Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

A Port Harcourt-based politician and PDP Chieftain, Chief Jones Damiete, told NAN on Friday in Port Harcourt that Saturday’s PDP National convention would be a huge success.

He said that the Party was ready to ensure a successful and meaningful convention to see that it produces a credible candidate that could clinch the nation’s Presidential seat in February 2019.

Another PDP member, Mr Innocent Worlu said that members of the Party were in high spirit to see that the party chose a good candidate to represent it in the 2019 general elections.

Also a PDP loyalist, Mrs Hannah Odogu, stressed that the party would produce a good candidate that could lead Nigeria to greater heights.

She called on the delegates to ensure that they choose an experienced person among the Presidential aspirants that could lead Nigeria to achieve success in the administration of the country come 2019.

A hotelier, Mrs Christiana Jumbo while commending PDP for holding the convention in Port Harcourt noted that the event would boost the economy of Rivers.

She appealed to other parties to toe the line of PDP in bringing their conventions to Port Harcourt in a bid to help Rivers economy grow.

Another hotel operator, Chief Pius Agoto, who was full of praises for PDP for holding the convention in Port Harcourt, hailed the timing for the convention.

He stated that the exercise would provide money for Rivers people to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas season.

The royal father advised more political parties to hold their conventions in Port Harcourt to help enhance the economy of Rivers State.