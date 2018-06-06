Renewed face-off between the Executive and the two arms of the National Assembly may head for the worse today as politicians have allegedly mobilized some youth to protest against the NASS leadership.

Reliable sources informed newsmen this morning that the planned protest being sponsored by a Governor from the North West is to be spearheaded by one Yahaya Bello.

The planned protest is believed to be a fall-out of yesterday’s joint decision by the House of Representatives and Senate to invoke its parliamentary powers on the President if he fails to stop alleged harassment of perceived opponents and endless killing of citizens across the country

It was learnt that the protest is also targeted at Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, who are seen as maintaining a growing opposition to President Buhari who the National Assembly accuse of failing to rein in his security chiefs.

The joint session yesterday passed a vote of no confidence on Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who they accuse of disobeying state institutions including a summon by the Senate.