



Suspected political thugs at about 2:15am set ablaze the Registration Area Centre (RAC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Okposi Umuoghara community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the thugs stormed the RAC said to be Polling Unit 07 and shot sporadically in the air before setting the election materials on fire.

According to sources, INEC ad-hoc staff, some of whom were corps members scampered to safety while the ensuing confusion lasted.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, said that she received a distress call from the area concerning the worrisome development but added that further information would be made available in the course of their investigation.