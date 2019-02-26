



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has queried the cancellation of 157,591 votes from Nasarawa State.

Similarly, representatives of political parties also demanded explanation for the development, after the presentation of the results by state Collation Officer, Prof. Azubuike Nwankwo.

They tendered their separate complaints at the INEC collation centre in Abuja.

Nwankwo, while giving a breakdown of the presidential election results for 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, said that the cancellation was made across seven LGAs of the state.

Nwankwo, is the Provost of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

INEC Mahmood Yakubu, after listening to the complaints, said that the commission would look into their prayers.

Earlier, Nwankwo said that 613,720 voters were accredited, while the total votes cast in the presidential election in the state stood at 599,399.

He said that the total number of valid votes was 580,778, while 18,621 votes were rejected.