



Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections, two political parties, Alliance National Party (ANP) and Alliance for Social Democrats (ASD), have denied endorsing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, in Enugu State.

The two political parties were earlier mentioned among the 70 registered political parties that endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi under the aegis of Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Enugu State.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Pastor Joshua Ogbonna, the National Chairman of ANP and Enugu State governorship candidate, said he was supporting the governor through the coalition of governorship candidates and not CRPP.

“I have business with the governor through the coalition of governorship candidates. The said CRPP is a complete fraud. It is a scam and I will take action against the leader of the so called CRPP,” Ogbonna said.

In a similar vein, Ferdinand Abugu, the chairman of ASD, said he was not aware of the endorsement. Commenting on the development, Ken Onyekaonwu, the state chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP) alleged that those who endorsed the governor were not genuine party chairmen.

Onyekaonwu said he felt the governor deserves a better endorsement than the one he got from John Nwobodo and his CRPP group.

“Endorsement has become an enterprise for John Nwobodo, a non-practicing Enugu based lawyer, much more than his law profession. The governor has done well no doubt but he deserves a better endorsement,” the UPP chairman said.

He insisted that what happened was not endorsement but mere political trading, which was not the kind of endorsement that the Governor deserves.

When contacted, Nwobodo said ANP was not actually part of the endorsement while the ASD representative they know, Alex Egbo, participated in the endorsement. Nwobodo however said he was not ready to join issues with Onyekaonwu.