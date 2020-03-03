<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Embattled Chairman of Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bashir Bolarinwa, yesterday opened up on the festering political crisis rocking the party in the state, saying the party had been hijacked by “Political parties marauders” in the state.

Bolarinwa called on “all genuine party members to join us in the tortuous task of saving our party from leeches and serial killer jobbers.”

The party chairman who was conspicuously absent at a briefing at the state party secretariat in GRA Ilorin, was represented by deputy Chairman, Kwara North, Chief Sunday Oyebiyi.

According to him: ”Ladies and gentlemen, the soul of our party is being threatened by political marauders. We call on all genuine party members to join us in the tortuous task of saving our party from leeches and serial jobbers. “At this juncture, we need to reiterate that, contrary to the norm, there is gapping disconnect between the governor and the party and between the governor and revered party elders.

“This scenario has been in place after the party primaries, during and indeed after the polls. We were also part of the success of the governor at the election petition tribunal and we went to Government House to congratulate him and even took pictures with him but these aggrieved party executive went back on the second day and told the governor that, they are for the governor and his support group called “AA” support group and since that time, they decided to exempt themselves from the main stream of the party executive in the state”





He pointed out further that, “Severally party elders had tried to wade into the matter by meeting with the state party chairman, Bashr Bolarinwa, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed and the governor.

However, a follow up meeting with the governor to resolve the areas of differences has not been possible because the governor has refused to grant audience to the elders”.

He however assured that the party would continue to remain resolute and focused on the task of party building and straightening based on the principle of cohesiveness and oneness.

According to him,” Reference to a cabal within APC led by Alhaji Lai Muhammed is petty, childish and laughable. They are afraid of their own shadows, and in going down, they are willing to pull any strands with them. The APC will outlive many of them. If the memories of these aggrieved people are short, we cannot be accused of same. The struggle to win election was fierce and challenging. During this period of tribulation, it was only Alhaji Lai Muhammed that we saw, he sponsored sensitisation programme, provided logistics and other such supports requested from him. He stood by us and together we navigated the rough roads to victory. This is not news to our traducers; the only choose the part of mischief.”