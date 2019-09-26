<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, has said that the people of Kogi State don’t believe in political family dynasty either in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday, Bello one of the APC chieftain said this coming election will settle some of these issues by the grace of Almighty Allah.

He noted that most of these people were not actively involved in the last general election process in Kogi State, where APC recorded tremendous success under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello and Chief Edward Onoja.

“They thought by their non-participation in that election, APC will not do well. And their absence was a great mark for us, for if they had been involved, they would have claimed credit of our political victory.

“I’m not implying that they are irrelevant, but if they wish to be of any political substance in our State as we head towards the Nov election, it is in their best interest to join our moving train which is heading for triumphant victory.

“Governor Yahaya Bello and APC which symbolises unity, as against the PDP and its candidate that believes that one family is destined to govern forever in Kogi State. Governor Yahaya Bello is a symbol of youthful empowerment across the Kogi State, as against the PDP and its candidate which held on to placing the younger generation in our State to the background in perpetuity.

“Today in Kogi State so many young people in Kogi State have broken the ceilings by virtue of Governor Yahaya Bello’s government policy of giving the youths preference in terms of appointments and recognition. Under Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, the erstwhile cries of ethnic marginalisation are gone with the winds.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is the most preferred beautiful bride in the coming election for the fact that serious political leaders from Kogi West Senatorial district are quite aware that his successful re-election for the second term is the most favourable and nearest to their people having a practical taste of Lugard House,

He stressed that so many roads have been completed in Kogi East and many ongoing have reached advance stage also in Kogi Central, huge road construction have been completed.

His words, “We just saw the Governor last week on-site tour of the gigantic Kogi rice at Ejigba in Kogi West which is being set up in tandem with President Buhari drive towards local food production as part of the Next-Level agenda and this is coupled with many other ongoing road constructions in this political senatorial district.