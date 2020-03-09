<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A police inspector attached to Borno State Command has been arrested over alleged rape and defilement of two preteen girls.

The inspector (name withheld) was suspected to be having canal knowledge of the 11 and 8-year-old daughters of his neighbour for several months until it became known to their mother.

Newsmen gathered that the parent contacted and reported the case to a civil society organisation.

The Director, Women in New Nigeria and Youth Empowerment, Lucy Dlama, said the case was reported to the police. She, however, expressed concern the police might shield their personnel from prosecution.

Police Public Relations (PPRO), Borno Command, Edet Okon, however, said the Commissioner has ordered the arrest of the inspector.





“The police will not shield their own found of committing criminal acts. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest of the suspect. He is in custody and investigations have commenced. Investigations have commenced and the officer will be taken to court for prosecution after the completion of investigations,” he said.

He assured that the Commissioner of Police would not sweep the matter under the rug as feared by some residents. He maintained that the police have been consistent in ensuring that “any of their personnel found culpable in unprofessional conduct or criminal activities are brought to book.”

He urged residents to continue to support the police and report such unlawful acts on time.