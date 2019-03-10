



The Kano Police Command has warned residents of the state against celebrating unofficial results of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, gave the warning in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

He said the command has observed with concern how some political gladiators in the state have commenced celebration of victory in some places.

Haruna said the warning is to maintain peace, harmony and do away with any accident and breach of peace in the state.

“The command is categorically putting it clear to all and sundry that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) should be allowed to finish collating the results and declare authentic winners before any celebrations,” he said.

According to him, any person found engaging in such celebrations leading to breach of peace will be arrested and prosecuted as provided by law.

NAN recalls that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Mr Abba Yusuf, engaged in celebration of victory on major roads of Kano metropolis on March 9.