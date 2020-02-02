<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the crisis in local government administration in Oyo State lingers, the State Police Command has enjoined the two contending sides, the sacked local government chairmen and caretaker chairmen, to sheath their swords and allow peace reign.

The police command in a statement by its public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, gave this charge against the backdrop of festering interests in the crisis and hints of a possible escalation of the chairmanship tussle leading to the destruction of properties and bloodshed.

While warning that the consequences of allowing the crisis assume a violent dimension was grave, the police, however, warned that it will not tolerate any individual or group of persons intent on foisting lawlessness and destruction upon the state.

The crisis had been brought to the full glare last Monday when the sacked chairmen lived up to their threat to resume office, citing a Supreme Court judgment that made it illegal for governors or the president to sack elected officials.

Violence, however, marred last Monday’s resumption with the caretaker chairmen resuming in some local government councils and the sacked chairmen resuming in others.

Another dimension was added to the tussle when the Oyo State governor obtained a High Court injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, Attorney General of the Federation, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, the Oyo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress and the sacked chairmen from resuming or aiding the resumption of office of the sacked chairmen.

In the suit No: I/78/2020, the state government, through the Attorney General of the state, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, obtained an order urging the police to allow the caretaker chairmen to go about their duties pending the determination of the case.

Not minding the injunction, a cross-section of the sacked chairmen, in interactions with Tribune Online, said they will continue to resume office.

The police, in the statement, further noted that the intervention of well-meaning sons of daughters of the state in finding a common ground in the chairmanship tussle was critical.





The statement read in part: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Shina T. Olukolu, wishes to draw the attention of all stakeholders in Oyo State to the lingering local government chairmanship tussle in the state and the subtle hint at digging deep by interests and the possible escalation which may entail destruction of properties and bloodshed as the ultimate.

“The professional handling of the delicate situation focused on the constitutional responsibilities of the Police i.e the protection of lives and properties is amongst others an effort at policing with an understanding of the environment and humanness which is one of the hallmarks of community policing. It should therefore not be taken for granted.

“The stakeholders are therefore strongly advised to sheath their swords and give peace a chance. More so, as the absence of the staff of the local government in the office will not allow any of the contending interest to achieve any tangible or concrete developments in the prevailing circumstance.

“Consequently, chaos, bloodshed, lawlessness and destruction of properties or inflicting injuries on both sides will serve no purpose, but an avoidable loss of purposeful peace and tranquillity for the entire peace-loving good people of Oyo State.

“A temporary euphoria, a fleeting victory that will not serve any other purpose than a pyrrhic victory that is not enduring and will disappear like the quicksand.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, wishes to admonish all the stakeholders to reach deep and think deep to give peace a chance in the ‘Pace Setter State’ where social-economic development will thrive while giving the Police a conducive atmosphere to deal with the common criminals in our midst as the patience of the security agency is not permanently inelastic.

“Hence, economic development, peace and tranquillity should remain the focus of all the exemplary leaders, sons and daughters of Oyo State, as bloodshed and destruction is an ill-wind that blows no one any good.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police sternly warns all and sundry that the Police will not stand by or fold its arms and watch any group or individuals cause chaos, lawlessness and wrought destruction or inflict injuries on the peace loving people of the state, a development that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.”