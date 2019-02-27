



The Police Command in Plateau has advised the residents to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in last Saturday’s general polls in their homes.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, gave the advice in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Tyopev warned that the command would not tolerate any form of street procession in the name celebration in any part of the state.

The PPRO said anyone caught doing so would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in charge of this command has called on the good people of Plateau who are celebrating the victory of

President Muhammadu Buhari in last Saturday’s election to restrict the celebration to their homes.

“The command will not tolerate any kind of street procession in any part of the state in that regard.

“So, members of the public are advised to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear as security agencies are out only to maintain law and order,” he stated.

Tyopev further called on the residents of the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties.