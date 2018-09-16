The Anambra state police command yesterday formally unsealed the state headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was sealed up on Wednesday following disagreement among members.

The police however warned the warring factions within the state executive of the party to keep the peace.

It will be recalled that police on Wednesday last week deployed its men who sealed the secretariat located at Udoka Housing Estate in Awka, the state capital following a protest by a faction of the party’s state executive.

The warring faction, which included the Secretary, Sir Emeka Obi, Vice-chairman (South senatorial zone), Hon. Marcel Jachin Anyiam, state Women’s leader, Mrs Calista Adimachukwu and Assistant legal Adviser, Mr. Nwadozie Ndubuisi Dorkins, were against the setting up a caretaker committee to oversea the affairs of the party in the state by the PDP national headquarters.

But yesterday a team of policemen led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. A. John at about 1.20 pm unlocked the heavy padlock used to seal the PDP state secretariat after which the policemen stationed there left.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), told journalists that the command decided to withdraw its personnel from the PDP state secretariat after a meeting between the commissioner and the two warring factions during which they accepted to maintain peace.

He added: “The command on Wednesday received a report that there was fracas at the state secretariat of the PDP.”