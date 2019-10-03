<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police Command in Bauchi state has restated its commitment towards dealing with attempt to disrupt the state Governorship Tribunal judgement on October 7.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the command has put in place all necessary measures to ensure there was heavy security presence at the tribunal.

He said: “We have organised team of policemen on patrol to ensure that no criminal hideout is left untouched to sanitise the tribunal proceedings.

“We will not allow any group to compromise the peace process in the state.”

Datti warned miscreants and hoodlums who do not have anything doing to steer clear of the tribunal premises.

“We will not hesitate to deal with anyone caught trying to cause trouble or breach the peace in the state,” he said.

The police spokesperson explained personnel were deployed to all strategic locations within the metropolis.

“We will give adequate cover to all officials of the tribunal, particularly the judges to and from the court so that they will be able to discharge their duties without any fear or intimidation,” he said.

Datti, however, assured that the police were working with other security agencies to maintain peace in the state.