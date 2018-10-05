



Nigeria Police Force has summoned Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben bruce for leading protest to the headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The three lawmakers alongside other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party on Friday led a protest demanding the cancellation of the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

During the protest, PDP leaders were allegedly harassed and teargassed by security operatives of the Nigerian government.

“I have just been teargassed by the Police at INEC office. Gunshots have been fired. This was still a peaceful protest. How can I be treated like this in a country I have fought for and invested in? This is madness, I came with words they answered with bullets,” Murray-Bruce said.

“We will peacefully struggle to get his stolen mandate restored to him.”

Melaye also posted pictures of himself and a Police officer in a tussle whom he said physically molested him during the protest.

“Evidence of the attack on me by the police. I was molested physically and teargassed. We demand Justice.”

But following this accusation by the PDP leaders, the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood alleged they disrupted public peace and public safety, and forcefully entered the Force Headquarters to damage and destroy Police equipment and Government properties

“Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway,” Moshood said.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed an immediate investigation into this unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Force Headquarters premises which is against the law and condemnable,” he added.

The police spokesman, therefore, ordered the PDP leaders to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October 2018 for investigation.