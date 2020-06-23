Armed Police personnel sealed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday.
Newsmen gathered that the IGP had scheduled a meeting with some of the feuding members of the party for 1 pm.
The Appellate Court sitting in Abuja last week upheld the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
