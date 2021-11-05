Police reassure on security, ahead of Anambra election

The police command in Anambra has reassured on security, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Echeng Echeng, the state Commissioner of Police, gave an update on the security situation in the state when he spoke with newsmen on Friday in Awka.

Echeng said he was impressed with the level of security across the state ahead of the poll.

“Since yesterday, we commenced ariel surveillance of the entire state and we are covering the entire state.

“The ariel surveillance is to feed those on the ground with information to enable them to tackle any security concerned anywhere across the state,” he said.

Echeng said that available information indicated that the people were complaining of the heavy presence of security men in both urban and rural areas.

“What we are telling everybody in Anambra is to feel free at the sight of security men in their areas, because they are there to provide security and not to intimidate any lawful person.

“We have equally told our personnel to be civil to the people, but for anyone coming out to make trouble, let them deal decisively with such trouble makers,” he said.

He said that information from the riverine area was equally impressive.

Newsmen report that Police had deployed more than 34, 000 personnel, while Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed 20, 000 personnel aside from military and paramilitary personnel deployed for the election.

Dr Abubakar Audi, Commandant-General of NSCDC equally warned his men against misconduct during Saturday’s election.

Audi told his men at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka that they were not in the state for war, but to provide security during the election.

He added that any personnel found wanting or disregarding rules of engagement would be treated accordingly.