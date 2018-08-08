The Police say they were not involved in the blockade of the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had prevented lawmakers from entering into the national assembly.

The lawmakers were later allowed to enter the assembly after a protest. The operatives left after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo fired Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS – after seven hours of laying siege.

In a statement, Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, said Nigerians should disregard insinuations that police officers were involved in the blockade.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that its personnel was not involved in any way whatsoever in the blockade of the national assembly in the early hours of today, 7th August, 2018,” the statement read.

“The force was not informed and has no pre-knowledge of the blockade.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby implores the media and the general public to disregard in entirety insinuations that police personnel were involved in the blockade as untrue, misleading and a misinformation.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails, sustain unflinching respect, support and protection of all constituent authorities and democratic institutions in the country, while maintaining law and order, protection of lives and property nationwide.”