



The Kwara Police Command has denied the rumour on social media that the command was planning to carry out raids from 8.00 p.m. on February 21 and February 22 across the state.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said this in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that there was no such order from the authorities to officers and men of the command.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to treat the post as fake news, saying that people should go about their normal and lawful businesses without any molestation.

Okasanmi restated the commitment of the command to continue to protect lives and property of the people in the state.