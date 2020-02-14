<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Katina State Police Command on Thursday paraded six suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, and cattle rustling.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects in Katsina.

Isah said that one Umar Balarbe 46, of Kukar Gesa quarters in Duti was arrested on Feb. 12 for threatening to kidnap one Bashir Aliyu of the Nigerian Custom Service, Katsina Command.

He said that the police received a complaint from Aliyu that somebody called him that he should give N5 million or else he (Aliyu) will be kidnapped or any member of his family.

The police spokesman explained that when Aliyu received the phone call, he became apprehensive and reported the matter to the police.”

“Upon receiving the complaint, we tracked down the number of the caller and discovered that it was Umar Balarabe that threatened the custom officer”

“It will interest you to know that this is not the first time that Umar Balarabe is committing this kind of crime.





“Bearable has committed a similar offence sometimes ago when he connived with some hoodlums and called his relations that he was kidnapped. and that his kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N600, 000 which the relations paid before he appeared.

“This is very unfortunate, he is definitely going to face the wrath of the law,” the PPRO said.

In a similar development the police command has arrested one Sani Ado, 25 of Dike Village in Funtua local government and two others for cattle rustling between Funtua and Dundume local government areas of the state.

Isah said that the trio had been terrorizing residents of the area and stealing cows but luck ran out of them as they were apprehended in Dundume.

The PPRO said that the police also arrested one Ahmadu Ali, 27 of Faskari local government for being in possession of firearm pointing out that the police would investigate the suspect with a view to finding out what he was doing with the weapon.

He said that one Muhammad Usman 26 of Sabuwa local Government was also arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, robbery and capable homicide.

The police spokesman said that as soon as investigation was concluded all the suspects would be charged to court.