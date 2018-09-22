Nigeria Police High Command has said that three suspects have been arrested for vote buying in today’s Osun state governorship election.

According to Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, a total of N720, 000 was recovered from them.

He said “the Police team on election duty in Iwo LGA of Osun State today, 22 September, 2018 arrested Two (2) suspects in the act of vote buying and selling namely; 1) Muriat Olalekan ‘M’ 61Yrs and 2) Hamzat Muniru and the sum of Six Hundred and four Thousand N604,000.00 only was recovered from their possession.”

Also, a PDP chieftain Mr Adeagbo Wasiu of ward 8 unit 9 Fiwasaye Area Osogbo was said to have been arrested for vote buying and after search, the sum of one hundred and sixteen thousand naira (116,000) was said to have been recovered from him.

Moshood disclosed that the arrests were possible owing to deployment of Police Operatives from the Intelligence Unit of FCIID, IGP Monitoring Unit and the Intelligence Response Team of the Force to gather intelligence, arrest and prosecute anyone caught attempting or in the act of vote buying or selling.

He however added that “Investigations into the cases are ongoing and suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation”.