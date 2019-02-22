



The police commissioner in Adamawa State, Audu Madaki, has said his men will follow the dictates of the Electoral Act in handling election-related offences that may arise this weekend.

Although Madaki told newsmen voters in Adamawa are long known to be peaceful, he noted officers would follow the law in dealing with isolated cases of violent electoral malpractices, especially ballot box stuffing and snatching, should they come up on Saturday.

Nigerians are set to head to the polls on February 23 to choose candidates in presidential and federal parliamentary offices, a week after the exercise was postponed amidst logistics challenges.

But many have said they are participating in the elections with intensified concerns about security, days after President Muhammadu Buhari threatened ballot box snatchers with possible death.

The presidential suggestion has sparked nationwide backlash, with critics carpeting Buhari for issuing a blanket directive that could potentially aggravate the excesses of security agents.

The Nigerian Army has said it would obey Buhari’s directive to be “ruthless” against ballot box thieves.

This has also been questioned by citizens who argued that a 2015 judgement by the Court of Appeal placed a ban on deployment of troops for elections.

The case was instituted by Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, which was the opposition party at the time.

The police, however, have shown more restraint in legitimising the president’s comments, which apparently run counter to extant electoral laws.

The law proscribes ballot box snatching as a serious violation of the electoral process, but recommends only a two-year jail sentence for a convict.

“The police will be guarded by the provisions of the electoral act,” Madaki told newsmen in an interview in Yola, Adamawa state capital, Thursday evening.

He said the strict application of electoral laws in addressing cases of violent electoral fraud is encouraged by the Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu.

But measures against ballot box thieves would not be the only focus of the police when polling centres open on Saturday, Madaki said.

Already, about 4,000 police officers would be on election duty. Their efforts would be complemented by additional 1500 personnel from other law enforcement authorities, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the State Security Service and the Civil Defence.

Security in parts of Adamawa that still come under intermittent Boko Haram violence, especially Madagali Local Government Area, would be provided by the Nigerian military as part of its North-east operations, the police chief said.

“All law abiding citizens of the state should come out and vote en-masse for the candidates of their choice,” Madaki said. “Our men will remain professional throughout the exercise.”