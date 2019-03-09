



The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone Two Lawal Shehu has said Lagos and Ogun States were peaceful and elections going on unhindered.

Shehu gave the assurance during an interview with reporters at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Saturday morning.

According to him, voting was currently ongoing in the states devoid of intimidation, harassment and disruption.

AIG Shehu said: “Election had started in ernest and on time. We have put strategies on ground and if you go round, you will see patrols. Police and other agencies are there. We have armed policemen moving from one polling unit to the other to checkmate miscreants who might want to cause trouble.

“We have marine police and and Mobile men patrolling the riverine to ensure that hoodlums do not disrupt election in those areas.

So far so good. We have not had any issues. I have gone round myself and also have been receiving reports from field commanders and Commissioners of Police across the senatorial districts.

“We have received good news. So far, there has been no interruption, no disruption and no intimidation from any quarter.

“Vehicular restriction is being enforced. If you go round, you will not see any vehicle on the road. There is synergy between the police and other security agencies.”

The AIG’s claims however contradicts findings from most polling units at Ikeja where electoral officers are yet to arrive polling units.

It was gathered from one of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed for the election that they had to protest at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) following the non payment of their allowances.

“We are just leaving the RACs now for the polling units. We had to protest non payment of our allowances. That is basically what caused the delays. They have paid some now, not all,” said the corps member who hurriedly embarked the bus taking them to their polling units.

Similarly, newsmen observed that tricycles, motorcycles and commercial buses were operating around Okota around 7am, while voters already queued at polling units awaiting electoral officers.