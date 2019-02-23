



The Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday said that, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, PDP senatorial candidate for Kwara South senatorial district for today’s election and seven other suspects in the state were arrested in connection with the incident at Ojoku where one was killed and Ilorin during the recent attack on the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The home town of Senator Ibrahim, Ojoku witnessed a serious violence on Tuesday when the APC senatorial candidate for today’s poll, Mr. Lola Ashiru took his campaign to the town, leading to the death of one person while about nine people sustained injuries.

Also, Thursday in Ilorin, some unknown persons attacked the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Isale-Aluko area of Ilorin leading to many people being injured in the town.

Egbetokun disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with journalists on the level of preparations of the joint security committee in the state for today’s polls.

Egbetokun who was flanked by other heads of other security agencies said that the security agencies had commenced searching for other suspects that had fled in connection with these dastardly acts in both Ojoku and Ilorin.

He said that, all the perpetrators involved would be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve a great lesson to those that may likely indulge on such act in the future.

Egbetokun who also pledged the neutrality of the security forces in the efforts to ensure a free, fair and peaceful elections in the state denied allegations that it was targeting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its clamp down on suspected criminals ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

While pledging to give all participants in the election a fair playing ground, the police boss however warned that the security agencies were fully ready for anyone who had planned violence around today’s polls.

He said an Air Force helicopter had been deployed to the state for reconnaissance activities as part of measures to check outbreak of violence.

The police boss added: ”Law abiding citizens and eligible voters should come out and exercise their rights. I can assure you that everyone will be protected.Anybody seen with arms on election day is a hoodlum and will be treated as hoodlum.

“Those preparing to cause violence should be ready to contend with us. We have made adequate preparation for them.”

Egbetokun faulted claims by the opposition group in the state that the command has arrested 20 of its members, saying so far the police had nabbed only eight people but that their political affiliation was not of concern when they were being arrested.

“When we carry out arrest we don’t even identify their political affiliation and we are neutral in this game and we are resolved not to be partisan in the game.

“I have also heard rumours that we are targeting some people but I have always treated it as rumour. If you observe before this election was postponed there was no arrest and there would have been no arrest if the election had held last week.