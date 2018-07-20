The Nigerian police have denied attacking the convoy of Senator Dino Melaye.

The Senator had accused the police of shooting at his convoy on his way to inaugurate a project in his constituency on Thursday in Kogi.

“I thank God for spearing (sic) my life once again. Over 20 bullets holes on my jeep. Combination of police, SARS and military. God, I thank you”, Melaye said.

While speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, the state commissioner of police, Mr Ali Janga, faulted the allegations and noted that they have invited Melaye for questioning.

The commissioner said that while the allegations were untrue, the police opened fire in defence of an alleged shooting by some individuals in the lawmaker’s convoy.

“unidentified civilians inside (a vehicle in the convoy) decided to open fire on my policemen. You don’t expect the police to fold their arms; eventually they replied and opened fire too,” the CP said.

“They were there on assignment. Nobody attacked Dino but rather, his convoy attacked my policemen and they repelled.”

He added that the police would be forced to declare the lawmaker wanted if he ignores the invitation.

“We are going after him (Melaye) and if we cannot see him, we will declare him wanted and we will send his name for watchlisting,” said Janga.

Melaye commissioned a block of four classrooms in Taware, Manyare and 10 kilometres of roads, all in Gegu-Beki area and a borehole at Felele in Lokoja local council.