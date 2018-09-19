The Nigeria police force has filed charges against Senator Ademola Adeleke, a governorship aspirant in the upcoming Osun State election at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges against the Senator include examination malpractice, aiding and abetting, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy.

The School Principal of Ojo-Aro Community High School, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State, and three others are also to be arraigned for what the police describes as conspiracy with the Senator.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood told journalists on Wednesday that investigations revealed that Senator Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and were sitting for the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates, impersonating students of the school at the ages of 57 and 42 years respectively.