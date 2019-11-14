<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Wednesday arrested the Chairman of the National Conscience Party in Katsina State, Abulmumini SheuSani.

ShehuSani told newsmen at the headquarters of Katsina police command on Thursday that he was arrested in connection with the press conference he held on Sunday where he called for an investigation into the Katsina State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal’s verdict on the last March governorship election.

“My detention is in connection with that press conference I called,” he said.

A senior police officer who pleaded not to be mentioned said the NCP Chairman might likely be arraigned in a court later in the day. The officer refused to disclose the reason for the detention nor the court where he would be arraigned.

The officer said “We shall arraign him based on the statement he would make to us but definitely we are arraigning him before a competent court today (Thursday).

The state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, and the spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, were out of the state to Yenagoa and Abuja respectively on official assignments while efforts to reach them on phone proved abortive.

Recall that the NCP Chairman had on Sunday at a press conference in Katsina, called for a high-level investigation on circumstances surrounding last September’s verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal which validated the election of Governor Aminu Masari of the All Progressives Congress.

The three-member Election petitions tribunal was under the chairmanship of Justice Hadiza Ali-Jos. Other members of the tribunal are Justices Dele Omotosho and Augustine Ityonuyiman.

ShehuSanni alleged that some members of the tribunal might have compromised themselves before the verdict was given.

The NCP Chairman specifically called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief Justice of the Federation, the President of the court of Appeal, the Inspector General of police as well as the various anti-graft agencies in the country to investigate the tribunal.

He declared, “I hereby call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Chief Justice of the Federation; the President of the courts of Appeal; the Inspector General of the Police; the National Director, Department of State Service; the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC); the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Attorney General of the Federation, to as a matter of urgency, to investigate this high level corruption.”