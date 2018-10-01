.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Lagos State police command yesterday said there was no iota of truth in the allegation that its officers were engaged in removing the campaign posters belonging to a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Spokesman of the command, Chike Oti, yesterday told newsmen that officers of the command have no business with partisan politics.

Oti said: “The attention of the authorities of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, has been drawn to the news making the rounds on some social media platforms about a policeman caught pulling down Sanwo-Olu’s campaign posters and shooting sporadically in Ikorodu.

“The command wishes to inform the public that there is no truth in the allegation and for the records, it wishes to state that on September 27, at about 4:30p.m. at the Civil Service Model College, Ikorodu, one Oregbesan Yekini Owolabi, a worker of the aforementioned school, while acting on the instruction of the college Principal, one Reverend Ajose, to paste a “POST NO BILL” warnings on the school fence to prevent the defacing of the wall by advertisers, was accosted by unknown persons who accused him of removing posters of politicians, which he vehemently denied.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the policemen posted on guard duty at the school, Inspector Sunday Ogwuche, intervened but unfortunately, he was attacked by these yet-to-be identified persons. These men, not done with humiliating the police inspector, went ahead to put his picture on the social media to give life to their lies.

“Although the picture they circulated contradicted their allegations because the officer wasn’t seen in the said picture yanking off posters from the wall, yet these mischief makers desperate to cause disharmony in a peaceful state, went ahead to portray an innocent middle ranking officer in a most uncharitable manner with an intent to cause a breach of the public peace.

“The Command wishes to assure Lagosians, especially politicians, that it will discharge its duties firm and fair to all inhabitants of the state while warning those using the social media to fuel hatred and incite the public, to desist from such acts as the command will not stand idly by and watch them cause civil strife.”