



The Kogi State Police Command has again declared Senator Dino Melaye wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.

In a statement on Saturday, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, alleged that the lawmaker mobilized some thugs that shot and injured a police personnel Sergeant Danjuma Daliu who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Abuja.

According to him, Senator Melaye was invited officially by the command in a letter dated July 23 to come and answer the charges on him but refused to honour the invitation till date.

The police boss accused the lawmaker of making claims on his Twitter page that the Aide-de-Camp to Governor Yahaya Bello had mobilized and led police officers to assassinate him in his country home at Aiyetoro.

CP Janga, however, described the Senator’s allegation as “totally false, malicious and highly mischievous to discredit the person of the ADC.”

The Commissioner of Police also appealed to Senator Melaye to report himself at the Command’s headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital and stop joining issues with people who have nothing to do with the case at hand.

In reaction to the summon, the Senator described the charges by the police as frivolous, saying it is a mere intimidation and witch hunt to satisfy their paymaster.

Speaking to newsmen, he accused the Force of attempting to kill him on several occasions, stressing that the Police cannot invite him for any fair investigation as he has lost confidence in their activities in the state.

Melaye asked the police to transfer the recent case to Abuja for proper investigation, adding that he has not received any letter of invitation from them.