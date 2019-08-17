<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Benue State yesterday confirmed the release of a telecom entrepreneur, Mercy Gabriel, who was kidnapped at Obu Branch in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of the state.

Police spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that the woman had regained freedom. She was seized at about 9:30pm on Tuesday by gunmen in front of her shop at the ever busy Obu Branch linking Ankpa road in Kogi State.

Witnesses said Mercy who just completed her NYSC progrmae barely a month ago owns a communication outfit in the village and was busy in one of her two shops when gunmen forced her into their waiting vehicle and sped off.

Four young men who saw what happened quickly rode on motorcycles and pursued the adductors in their bid to rescue her but were knocked down by a vehicle and all died on the spot.