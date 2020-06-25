



The crisis in the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to deepen as the Acting National Secretary of the party, Arc Waziri Bulama, was barred by armed policemen from entering the National Secretariat.

Bulama while addressing the media on the event said; “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.

“I have called the commissioner of police and he said he is sending a senior Officer to see what is happening.

“The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria. They are like civil servants.”

It was gathered that the APC’s Ag. National Secretary arrived the secretariat around 10:50 am in a black Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle with registration number Abuja, Abj-140DN.





Bulama’s facial expression at the development was nothing but bewilderment.

Meanwhile, on the update of the party’s National Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Victor Giadom, and the National Deputy Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu are among the party members that have arrived the Presidential Villa, for the APC Emergency National Executive Council, NEC meeting.

Also present at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa where the meeting is taking place are the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the House majority leader, Hassan Dogowa and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.