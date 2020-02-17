<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barely 24 hours to the planned review of the January 14, 2020 supreme court judgement, the Imo state police command on Monday banned all protests linked to the judgement.

The warning was announced by the State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu in Owerri.

Their reason was that hoodlums have concluded plans to use such protests to unleash mayhem on Imo people and their properties.

Recall that January 14, 2020, supreme court judgement saw the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha, in a unanimous decision by the seven supreme court justices, one of their reason was that Ihedioha, did not score the lawful votes to have been declared winner.

To this extent, the supreme court declared Hope Uzodinma, as the winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state, after it added the results Uzodinma presented his results that were excluded from the polling units.

However, this judgement has been disagreed by Ihedioha and his members of the PDP, and since then commenced protests calling for the review of the judgement which has been fixed for February 18, 2020.

Just as the people of Imo state await the review of the judgement, the police have issued a statement saying: “It has come to the notice of the Imo State Police Command that some hoodlums are planning to hide under the protests/rallies as witnessed in the last few weeks to cause mayhem in the state.





“In view of the above, therefore, the command wish to inform the general public that all protests/rallies of any kind are hereby banned forthwith especially as affects the Supreme Court ruling of 14th January 2020.

“Also, it is important to note that since the supreme court has acknowledged an application for the review of the judgment and as such fixed a date for the review, thus rendering the matter subjudice. It is therefore pertinent that both parties should remain calm pending the outcome of the review.

“Furthermore, the command wishes to commend all the groups for the peaceful manner they conducted their protests in the past few weeks, but wish to advise all the groups to stop any further protests/rallies, either in support or against the said supreme court judgment. This is to ensure that such protest is not hijacked and used to cause chaos, anarchy or breach of the Public Peace.

“To this end members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business as the command is still in the business of protecting the lives and properties of all and sundry. The Imo State, command’s loyalty and resolve to ensure a peaceful Imo State remains total please.”