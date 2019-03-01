



The Niger State Police Command have arrested 10 suspects for various electoral offences.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Muhammad, the offences range from snatching of ballot boxes, unlawful possession of 12 PVCs, destruction of ballot papers and disruption of the peaceful conduct of voting at polling units.

He said that the suspects were arrested from Lapai, Mokwa and Bida local government areas of the State.

The PPRO said that the suspects and exhibits have been transferred to Force Headquarters for continuous investigation and prosecution.

He further warned that anyone with the intention of causing chaos during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections next week Saturday to have a rethink as the Police are on ground to apprehend any offender.