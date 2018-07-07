The operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the Imo State Police Command have arrested the alleged killers of an All Progressives Congress chieftain in the state, Amos Akano.

Akano, who was abducted before the just concluded APC national convention, was found dead days after.

It was learnt on Friday that FSARS operatives led by its commander, Mr. Godfrey Victor, swooped on the gang while they were waiting to collect ransom from the relatives of the deceased.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dasuki Galandanchi, the suspects were nabbed in Ihiala in Anambra State.

The commissioner of police, who gave the names of the suspects as Ikenna Nwosu, Chibuike Martins, Emeka Eke, Chijioke Akukara and Adubuokwu Chibueze, said that the gang operated between Imo and Anambra states.

Galadanchi said the arrest of the suspects was a major breakthrough in crime fighting and prevention in the state.

“I want to announce the arrest of five persons in connection with the kidnap and murder of one Amos Akano,” he said.

“Other members of the gang, especially the ring leader, were subsequently arrested through very professional coordinated efforts.

“Through constructive and digital scientific approach, we were able to trail the suspects to Ihiala where they had asked the relatives of the victim to bring the ransom.”

The police commissioner, who vowed to fight crimes, especially kidnapping head on in the state, said he had reorganised the security formation of the command.

“I am new in Imo and my vision is very simple, to fight crimes. Kidnapping is crime against humanity and under my watch, kidnappers and child traffickers will have no hiding place.

“We will give them no chance to operate. We are taking the war to their dens. Imo must be freed from kidnappers,” he said.

According to the police boss, the suspects equally kidnapped Patricia Okoronkwo, Daniel Akukanwa, Anoyo Ihegbe and Obijuru Kechinyere recently.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects according to Galandanchi included two vehicles, one pump action gun with two expended cartridges, one locally made pistol and a cache of locally made bullet proofs and charms .

One of the suspects, Akukaria, told our correspondent that the ring leader gave him N40,000 in order not to involve the police .