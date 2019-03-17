



The police in Bayelsa State have arrested some suspected armed robbers, who specialised in robbing residents in Yenagoa, the state capital, using a commercial tricycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said some of the robbers were shot during a gun battle with policemen.

He identified one out of the four-man gang as Precious John ‘m’ 19yrs, saying he was shot on the leg and a locally-made pistol recovered from him.

He said while the tricycle driver Abubakar Iliyasu ‘m’ 26, was arrested, the other suspects escaped with bullets wounds.

He said: “Following reported complaints of cult activities in Yenagoa metropolis, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, directed the tactical teams to embark on vigorous stop and search operations and patrols within the metropolis.

“On 17 March, 2019 at about 1150 hours, four men Armed operating in a tricycle with a locally made pistol robbed one Kelly Effiong ‘f’ at Ebis Road, Biogbolo of one Techno phone valued at N45,000, and an ITEL phone valued at N4.500.

“On sighting a patrol team, the armed robbers engaged the policemen in a gun battle, the policemen fired back at the Armed robbers and arrested one Precious John ‘m’ 19yrs, who was shot on the leg and recover a locally made pistol.

“The tricycle driver Abubakar Iliyasu ‘m’ 26 years, was also arrested, the other suspects escaped with bullets wounds. The command has intensified effort to arrest the fleeing suspects”.