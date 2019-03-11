



No fewer than 105 persons were at the weekend arrested in Imo for election-related offences during and after the gubernatorial and assembly polls in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, has disclosed.

Briefing reporters on the security situation in the state yesterday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Owerri, the police chief stated that the culprits included thugs as well as fake police and military personnel in camouflage.

Galadanchi also confirmed an early morning attack yesterday on a collation centre in Nwangele Local Council of the state where two INEC ad hoc workers were wounded and hospitalised.

He said another attack took place in Mbaitoli council area, adding the suspects would be diligently investigated and prosecuted.

The CP, however, maintained that the state was calm, assuring the citizens that security agents were on ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise the few cases of ballot box snatching and the unwholesome activities of hoodlums notwithstanding.

His words: “We have arrested over 105 suspects for various election malpractices. “I will tell you there was an attack on a collation centre in Nwangele (council area) around 6:00a.m. this morning (yesterday).

“From outside, they fired pump action and one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and ad hoc staff, David, and one Engr. Amuchie, who is equally an ad hoc staff, were injured and taken to St. Mary’s Joint Hospital, Amaigbo where they are receiving treatment.”

However, the INEC collation centre in Owerri was still under lock at 10.00a.m. yesterday, as the various polling units statewide were yet to turn in their results.