The Nigeria Police Force has said that only eight commissioners of Police have been deployed to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in Osun State.

It denied reports that it deployed 30 Commissioners of Police to supervise security arrangements during the September 22 Osun governorship election.

A statement by the Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday in Abuja, said contrary to media reports, only eight commissioners of Police were deployed for the exercise.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in some sections of the media that 30 commissioners of Police will be deployed to supervise security arrangements for the Osun governorship election on September 22,” Moshood said.

He explained that only a Police Commissioner would be attached to each of the eight area commands in the state to supervise security arrangements during the election.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had, during an interaction with stakeholders, said the commissioners would be attached to the eight area commands and not to the local government areas.

He enjoined critical stakeholders and the general public to discountenance and disregard the reports.

The spokesman said that the Force would continue to hold the media in high esteem as a veritable partner in ensuring adequate security for all elections in the country.