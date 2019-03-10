



No fewer than 100 people have been arrested in Imo State during and after the March 9, 2019 Governorship and House of Assembly elections for various election-related offences, the State Commissioner of Police Dasuki Galadanchi has said.

He made this known on Sunday while briefing newsmen at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Owerri.

Galandanchi said some of those arrested included thugs, fake and fake police officers and military personnel in camoflage.

He said, for instance, that there was an attack Sunday morning in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, where some INEC adhoc staff were wounded and taken to hospital.

He also said another attack took place in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, adding that all those who have been arrested will be fully investigated and prosecuted.

Galadanchi, however, said the security situation in the state was calm; that seucurity agencies were on ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise, despite the few cases of ballot Snatching and attacks by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the INEC Collection Centre in Owerri was still under lock and keys as at 10.00am this morning, as the various polling centres across the state are yet to bring in materials to the Collection Centre.