



Mr Timothy Golu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost his reelection bid for the Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau to Mr Yusuf Gakdi of All Progressives Progress (APC).

This is as Hezekiah Dimka defeated former Nigerian Immigration Service boss, David Paradang for the Plateau Central Senatorial District.

Gakdi and Dimka were declared winners on Tuesday by Prof Matur Bernard-Malau, the Returning Officer at Panskhin Collation Centre.

The declaration came after PDP agents left the collation centre a in protest that trailed the results that came from Kanam Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gakdi, the APC candidate pulled 80, 373 votes as against Golu of PDP with 78, 987 votes.

Also, Dimka of APC garnered 149,457 votes against Paradang, the PDP candidate who scored I45048 from five local governments of the district comprising Mangu, Bokkos, Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.

“Mr Yusuf Gakdi, after pulling the highest votes is hereby returned elected and winner of the House Representatives election for PKK, ‘’ Bernard-Malau, who stood in for sickly Dr Joseph Mangut, the main Returning Officer declared.

While declaring Dimka, a retired Commissioner of Police, winner of senate election, he said `Dimka, having satisfied the provisions of the election by scoring the highest number of votes is hereby returned elected for the Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau.’’

The declaration of the results were done amidst tight security