



Yusuf Gagdi-Babayo, former Plateau Deputy Speaker has picked the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest the Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency seat for 2019 general elections.

Gagdi-Babayo scored 741 votes out of the 1,044 votes cast to beat five other contestants for the ticket at the party primary election held at the Youth Centre, Pankshin.

The former Deputy Speaker, who is from Kanam Local Government Area, will contest with Hon. Timothy Golu of Kanke Local Government who got the PDP ticket to return to the House come 2019.

Details of the results as announced by the Electoral Efficer, Mohammed Kumo, showed that Yohana Goma got 138 votes to come second.

David Bitrus Barji, Ezekiel Sabo, Daniel Gungung and Mankwat Gizo, scored 109, 55, 3 and 0 with 8 invalid votes recorded while Kumo described the primary as “very transparent, peaceful, free and fair”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in another APC primary election for the Mango/Bokkos Federal Constituency seat, Danjuma Haruna picked the ticket with 332 votes out of a total of 882 votes cast.

Haruna was the Chairman, Management Committee of Mangu Local Government Area but resigned his appointment to contest the primaries for the constituency ticket.

In the results announced by the Electoral Officer, Mr Demua Demua, Haruna beat seven other contestants, including former Rep. Aminu Jonathan, who got 95 votes.

Details of the results showed that Samuel Pukat got 211 votes, Luka Dalang 143, Dantala Jingina, 53 votes, John Mankilik 28 votes, Appolos Samci 8 votes and Kefas Bessi 1 vote while 11 votes were votes.

Demua commended the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by the contestants and delegates during the primary, describing the exercise as very peaceful, orderly, free and fair”.

In his acceptance speech, Haruna said that his victory was for APC and therefore called on other contestants to join hands with him in winning the election come 2019.