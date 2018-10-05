



After months of suspense, the Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Joshua Izang Madaki, said he is not seeking re-election in the 2019 general election.

According to him, even though the zoning arrangement was in his favour, he had decided to give others the opportunity to serve.

“As mark for my consistent respect, standing for what the people believe, it suffice to say I stand with the collective choice even if asked a 100th time, I do not desire breaking the faith. Until the deadline for purchase of interest and nomination form, I did not pick any, because it is settled.

“But I will continue to support the party, APC in entirety towards success.

I wish above all, this has safely and finally to end long months of speculation on my candidacy in Jos East House of Assembly seat”, he emphasised.

Madaki in a statement personally signed by him and obtained by our correspondent on Friday in Jos said he had decided to stand with the community and people by rejecting individualism without breaking the bond of faith and bringing agony.

The statement was entitled: “I am naturally not re-contesting 2019 seat despite being the Speaker and zoning in favour of my senatorial zone.”

The statement reads: “It is pertinent for me to put formally in perspective some of my intentions to fellow well-wishers, wide range of supporters and of course, especially my fellow constituents to whom I owe much gratitude.

“You will recall, days ago at the Northern Senatorial Zone of Plateau Stakeholders meeting which held at the Yelwa Club, Saturday 29th October, 2018 where in the meeting all contestants seeking or going for re-election with the party, APC in 2019 were asked to stand up for recognition, prayers and well wishes.

“I did not stand, not because I should not, but in agreement with conscience, I have settled not to re-contest in 2019.

“I thank God for many reasons, having come this long way, first as Member, Chief Whip and rising to top echelon as Speaker Plateau House of Assembly. I both have shared and discovered more about myself in the course of the years journey, and opportunities within the short time. I deeply and indelibly remain grateful.

“At this juncture, let me construe my very guided reason for not recontesting. I want to categorically state, having consulted widely among my constituents on the aforementioned, and understood clearly and undoubtedly of the existing binding zoning consisting five (5) Districts in alphabetical order, Federe, Fobur, Fursum, Maigemu and Shere. And as so often said, “all politics is local “this being reasonably so, that zoning formula held sacrosanct and by reasonable sheer of opportunity that gives each, a very fair share opportunity in the five (5) districts to which privilege, myself have benefited.

“Naturally, I have options but my finest time came for me to stand with community and people and rejecting individualism and breaking our bond of faith and putting the whole into agony.

“The sort of thing I speak of, zoning enjoy goodwill in places within the state and the state itself, which has been the guiding wisdom of past leaders who lifted Plateau dreams for justice, peace and fairness to when it demands.

“My consulting is not for lack of awareness or naivety. However, there comes some defining realities weighing heavily, it compel my consulting for the sake of posterity and for which we tried a collective discourse as a people to demand what is the future. Afizere Cultural Community and Development Association are the brain who instituted zoning. To state how, ACCDA Maigemu branch being the district I come from, initiated this consultation up-to the general level of the Association. That being settled, I remain the one with gratitude.”