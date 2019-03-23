<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mr Dickson Chollom, the Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau, has debunked the rumours that there are security challenges in Barkin Joji, the only polling unit participating in the Saturday rerun elections.

“The rumours were targeted at scaring youths from exercising their franchise. It is total falsehood,” Chollom told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the election was being conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner devoid of any rancour.

“The turnout in this rerun is even larger that the March 9th elections because we engaged the community and religious leaders to sensitize their followers on the importance of exercising their franchise.

“There was voters apathy in the last elections because of rumours of threat to lives on social media. The situation has changed,” he said.

Chollom regretted that the area was being projected as hostile, and cautioned people against such misinformation.

He commended the early arrival of electoral materials, adding that no hitches were recorded from the card reader machines.

The Chairman called on political stakeholders to exhibit good sportsmanship by accepting the election results as the will of God.

Mrs Naomi Bassu, the presiding officer of the polling unit, also told NAN that voters were conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

She said that polling unit 07 at Kunte primary school, recorded no security threat, saying that elections commenced at 8.00am.

“We have 570 registered voters here and the turnout has been very impressive. All party stalwarts, security agencies and the voters have been very cooperative,” she said.

NAN reports that Barkin Joji is the only polling unit participating in the rerun elections in Barkin-Ladi local government area.

Forty polling units spread across nine local governments in Plateau are participating in the rerun elections to determine the state’s governor.